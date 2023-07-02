U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jack Andrews, 6th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technician, plays pool Feb.7, 2023, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Andrews enjoys one of the newly upholstered pool tables refelted at the dormitories.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 15:57
|Photo ID:
|7637872
|VIRIN:
|230207-F-YW699-1022
|Resolution:
|2951x1963
|Size:
|527.84 KB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Enhancing quality of life for the dorm dwellers [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Enhancing quality of life for the dorm dwellers
Airmen
MacDill Air Force Base
Furniture
Tampa
Dormitories
