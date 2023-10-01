Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Enhancing quality of life for the dorm dwellers [Image 2 of 3]

    Enhancing quality of life for the dorm dwellers

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The basketball court near the dormitories was resurfaced Jan.10, 2023, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. The basketball court, which was originally constructed in August 2012, received an estimated $28,000 in renovations to provide a safer playing surface for Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Sterling Sutton)

    This work, Enhancing quality of life for the dorm dwellers [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

