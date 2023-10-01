The basketball court near the dormitories was resurfaced Jan.10, 2023, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. The basketball court, which was originally constructed in August 2012, received an estimated $28,000 in renovations to provide a safer playing surface for Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Sterling Sutton)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 15:57
|Photo ID:
|7637871
|VIRIN:
|230110-F-YW699-1148
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|9.62 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Enhancing quality of life for the dorm dwellers [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Enhancing quality of life for the dorm dwellers
Airmen
MacDill Air Force Base
Furniture
Tampa
Dormitories
LEAVE A COMMENT