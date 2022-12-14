Contractors resurface the basketball court near the dormitories Jan.10, 2023, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. The basketball court, which was originally constructed in August 2012, received an estimated $28,000 in renovations to provide a safer playing surface for Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Sterling Sutton)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 15:57
|Photo ID:
|7637870
|VIRIN:
|221214-F-YW699-1005
|Resolution:
|3041x4024
|Size:
|3.45 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Enhancing quality of life for the dorm dwellers [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Enhancing quality of life for the dorm dwellers
Airmen
MacDill Air Force Base
Furniture
Tampa
Dormitories
