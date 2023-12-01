304th and 305th RQSs conduct training exercise on Columbia River

A 305th Rescue Squadron HH HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter hovers over a choppy Columbia River Gorge near Corbett, Oregon, as 304th RQS pararescuemen wait for air evacuation during a combat search and rescue training exercise, Jan. 12, 2023. The two 943d Rescue Group, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, units carried out various rescue scenarios, ensuring Airmen are able to perform search and rescue operations in a variety of conditions and environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer)

