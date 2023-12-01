A 305th Rescue Squadron HH HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter hovers over a choppy Columbia River Gorge near Corbett, Oregon, during a combat search and rescue training exercise with the 304th RQS, Jan. 12, 2023. The two 943d Rescue Group, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, units carried out various rescue scenarios, ensuring Airmen are able to perform search and rescue operations in a variety of conditions and environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 13:09
|Photo ID:
|7637563
|VIRIN:
|230112-Z-SP755-1017
|Resolution:
|5067x7600
|Size:
|18.48 MB
|Location:
|CORBETT, OR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 304th and 305th RQSs conduct training exercise on Columbia River [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
