    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    304th and 305th RQSs conduct training exercise on Columbia River [Image 7 of 9]

    304th and 305th RQSs conduct training exercise on Columbia River

    CORBETT, OR, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer 

    142nd Wing

    A 305th Rescue Squadron HH HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter hovers over a choppy Columbia River Gorge near Corbett, Oregon, during a combat search and rescue training exercise with the 304th RQS, Jan. 12, 2023. The two 943d Rescue Group, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, units carried out various rescue scenarios, ensuring Airmen are able to perform search and rescue operations in a variety of conditions and environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 13:09
    Photo ID: 7637563
    VIRIN: 230112-Z-SP755-1017
    Resolution: 5067x7600
    Size: 18.48 MB
    Location: CORBETT, OR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 304th and 305th RQSs conduct training exercise on Columbia River [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    305th Rescue Squadron
    304th Rescue Squadron
    Portland Air National Guard Base

