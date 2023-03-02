Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    87th Aerial Port Squadron Conduct Port Dawg Challenge [Image 11 of 11]

    87th Aerial Port Squadron Conduct Port Dawg Challenge

    FAIRBORN, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Angela Jackson 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    Senior Airman Cicely McWhorter, 87th Aerial Port Squadron passenger services representative gives hand signals to Staff Sgt. Chase Sweeney, Cargo Representative during the Port Dog Challenge at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, February 4, 2023. The PDC is an opportunity for airmen to practice aircraft loading operations demonstrate their skills. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Angela Jackson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 10:13
    Photo ID: 7637201
    VIRIN: 230204-F-TG290-029
    Resolution: 3726x5217
    Size: 0 B
    Location: FAIRBORN, OH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 87th Aerial Port Squadron Conduct Port Dawg Challenge [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Angela Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    87th Aerial Port Squadron Conduct Port Dawg Challenge
    87th Aerial Port Squadron Conduct Port Dawg Challenge
    87th Aerial Port Squadron Conduct Port Dawg Challenge
    87th Aerial Port Squadron Conduct Port Dawg Challenge
    87th Aerial Port Squadron Conduct Port Dawg Challenge
    87th Aerial Port Squadron Conduct Port Dawg Challenge
    87th Aerial Port Squadron Conduct Port Dawg Challenge
    87th Aerial Port Squadron Conduct Port Dawg Challenge
    87th Aerial Port Squadron Conduct Port Dawg Challenge
    87th Aerial Port Squadron Conduct Port Dawg Challenge
    87th Aerial Port Squadron Conduct Port Dawg Challenge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT