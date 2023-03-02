Senior Airman Daniel Schnaars, 87th Aerial Port Squadron cargo representative receives hand signals from Senior Airman Steven Benock, 87th Aerial Port passenger services representative. The PDC is a training opportunity to get hands on experience in C-17 loading movements while building confidence in young Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Angela Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 10:13
|Photo ID:
|7637190
|VIRIN:
|230204-F-TG290-966
|Resolution:
|5355x3825
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|FAIRBORN, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 87th Aerial Port Squadron Conduct Port Dawg Challenge [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Angela Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
