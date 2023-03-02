Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    87th Aerial Port Squadron Conduct Port Dawg Challenge [Image 8 of 11]

    87th Aerial Port Squadron Conduct Port Dawg Challenge

    FAIRBORN, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Angela Jackson 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    Senior Airman Daniel Schnaars, 87th Aerial Port Squadron cargo representative receives hand signals from Senior Airman Steven Benock, 87th Aerial Port passenger services representative. The PDC is a training opportunity to get hands on experience in C-17 loading movements while building confidence in young Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Angela Jackson)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 10:13
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 87th Aerial Port Squadron Conduct Port Dawg Challenge [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Angela Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #ReserveReady #ReserveResilient #445AW #87APS #PortDawgChallenge #AFRC

