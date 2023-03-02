87th Aerial Port Squadron Conduct Port Dawg Challenge

Master Sgt. Shelby Emerson, 87th Aerial Port Squadron air freight supervisor (left) Senior Airman Rachel Fritz, 87th Aerial Port passenger service representative (right) prepare netting during Port Dog Challenge at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, February 4, 2023. Proper tightening of passenger gear is crucial to guard against cargo and aircraft damage in flight. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Angela Jackson)

Date Taken: 02.03.2023
Location: FAIRBORN, OH, US