    87th Aerial Port Squadron Conduct Port Dawg Challenge [Image 9 of 11]

    87th Aerial Port Squadron Conduct Port Dawg Challenge

    FAIRBORN, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Angela Jackson 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    Master Sgt. Shelby Emerson, 87th Aerial Port Squadron air freight supervisor (left) Senior Airman Rachel Fritz, 87th Aerial Port passenger service representative (right) prepare netting during Port Dog Challenge at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, February 4, 2023. Proper tightening of passenger gear is crucial to guard against cargo and aircraft damage in flight. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Angela Jackson)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 10:13
    This work, 87th Aerial Port Squadron Conduct Port Dawg Challenge [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Angela Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #ReserveReady #ReserveResilient #445AW #87APS #PortDawgChallenge #AFRC

