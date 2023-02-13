230213-N-JO162-1051 ARABIAN SEA (Feb. 13, 2023) Guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) sails alongside the Pakistan Navy corvette PNS Tabuk (F-272) during exercise AMAN 23, in the Arabian Sea, Feb. 13, 2023. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 01:21
|Photo ID:
|7636504
|VIRIN:
|230213-N-JO162-1051
|Resolution:
|6610x4407
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|ARABIAN SEA
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Truxtun participates in AMAN 23 [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Kenneth Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Donates Equipment to Pakistan Navy School after Participating in Naval Exercise
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT