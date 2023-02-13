USS Truxtun participates in AMAN 23

230213-N-JO162-1051 ARABIAN SEA (Feb. 13, 2023) Guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) sails alongside the Pakistan Navy corvette PNS Tabuk (F-272) during exercise AMAN 23, in the Arabian Sea, Feb. 13, 2023. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

