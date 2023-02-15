U.S. Donates Equipment to Pakistan Navy School after Participating in Naval Exercise

230215-N-EG592-1192 KARACHI, Pakistan (Feb. 15, 2023) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, interacts with a child and her teacher at the Special Children School at Pakistan Naval Station Karsaz in Karachi, Feb. 15, 2023. NAVCENT personnel delivered physical therapy and mobility equipment to the school. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)
