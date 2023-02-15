Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Donates Equipment to Pakistan Navy School after Participating in Naval Exercise [Image 1 of 9]

    U.S. Donates Equipment to Pakistan Navy School after Participating in Naval Exercise

    KARACHI, PAKISTAN

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Vernier 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230215-N-EG592-1192 KARACHI, Pakistan (Feb. 15, 2023) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, interacts with a child and her teacher at the Special Children School at Pakistan Naval Station Karsaz in Karachi, Feb. 15, 2023. NAVCENT personnel delivered physical therapy and mobility equipment to the school. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 01:19
    Photo ID: 7636457
    VIRIN: 230215-N-EG592-1192
    Resolution: 5551x3693
    Size: 1021.67 KB
    Location: KARACHI, PK 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Donates Equipment to Pakistan Navy School after Participating in Naval Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Jacob Vernier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Donates Equipment to Pakistan Navy School after Participating in Naval Exercise
    U.S. Donates Equipment to Pakistan Navy School after Participating in Naval Exercise
    U.S. Donates Equipment to Pakistan Navy School after Participating in Naval Exercise
    U.S. Donates Equipment to Pakistan Navy School after Participating in Naval Exercise
    U.S. Donates Equipment to Pakistan Navy School after Participating in Naval Exercise
    USS Truxtun participates in AMAN 23
    USS Truxtun participates in AMAN 23
    USS Truxtun participates in AMAN 23
    USS Truxtun participates in AMAN 23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Donates Equipment to Pakistan Navy School after Participating in Naval Exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pakistan
    NAVCENT
    Vice Adm. Cooper
    Special Children School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT