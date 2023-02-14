230214-N-JO162-1100 ARABIAN SEA (Feb. 14, 2023) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Nicholas Dickinson stands watch on the guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) as Pakistan Navy guided-missile frigate PNS Saif (F 253) sails alongside during exercise AMAN 23, in the Arabian Gulf, Feb 14, 2023. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2023 Date Posted: 02.16.2023 01:21 Photo ID: 7636503 VIRIN: 230214-N-JO162-1100 Resolution: 3520x2347 Size: 842.05 KB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Truxtun participates in AMAN 23 [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Kenneth Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.