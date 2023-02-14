Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Truxtun participates in AMAN 23 [Image 6 of 9]

    USS Truxtun participates in AMAN 23

    ARABIAN SEA

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kenneth Blair 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230214-N-JO162-1100 ARABIAN SEA (Feb. 14, 2023) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Nicholas Dickinson stands watch on the guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) as Pakistan Navy guided-missile frigate PNS Saif (F 253) sails alongside during exercise AMAN 23, in the Arabian Gulf, Feb 14, 2023. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 01:21
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    This work, USS Truxtun participates in AMAN 23 [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Kenneth Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pakistan Navy
    USS Truxtun
    AMAN 23

