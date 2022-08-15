Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 early catch, release trout season now open in Wisconsin, Fort McCoy [Image 31 of 32]

    2023 early catch, release trout season now open in Wisconsin, Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                         

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A brook trout caught at Fort McCoy, Wis., is shown Aug. 15, 2022. Brook trout is one of the many species of trout in Fort McCoy streams and rivers available to anglers. Learn more by visiting the Fort McCoy iSportsman website at https:\\ftmccoy.isportsman.net. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 18:16
    Photo ID: 7636088
    VIRIN: 220815-A-OK556-784
    Resolution: 720x960
    Size: 221.79 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    trout fishing
    Wisconsin fishing
    catch and release trout season
    fishing at Fort McCoy

