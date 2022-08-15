A brook trout caught at Fort McCoy, Wis., is shown Aug. 15, 2022. Brook trout is one of the many species of trout in Fort McCoy streams and rivers available to anglers. Learn more by visiting the Fort McCoy iSportsman website at https:\\ftmccoy.isportsman.net. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2022 Date Posted: 02.15.2023 18:16 Photo ID: 7636088 VIRIN: 220815-A-OK556-784 Resolution: 720x960 Size: 221.79 KB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 early catch, release trout season now open in Wisconsin, Fort McCoy [Image 32 of 32], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.