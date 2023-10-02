2023 early catch, release trout season now open in Wisconsin, Fort McCoy

A section of the La Crosse River is shown Feb. 10, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The river is one of many trout tributaries on the installation where trout species such as brook trout and brown trout are found. The La Crosse River at Fort McCoy largely runs through the Pine View Recreation Area. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

Date Taken: 02.10.2023 Date Posted: 02.15.2023 Photo ID: 7636084 Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US by Scott Sturkol