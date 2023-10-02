Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 early catch, release trout season now open in Wisconsin, Fort McCoy [Image 28 of 32]

    2023 early catch, release trout season now open in Wisconsin, Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                         

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A section of the La Crosse River is shown Feb. 10, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The river is one of many trout tributaries on the installation where trout species such as brook trout and brown trout are found. The La Crosse River at Fort McCoy largely runs through the Pine View Recreation Area. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 18:16
    Photo ID: 7636082
    VIRIN: 230210-A-OK556-102
    Resolution: 5384x3679
    Size: 4.6 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 2023 early catch, release trout season now open in Wisconsin, Fort McCoy [Image 32 of 32], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    trout fishing
    La Crosse River
    trout streams
    Wisconsin rivers

