    George C. Marshall Awards & Leadership Seminar [Image 4 of 7]

    George C. Marshall Awards &amp; Leadership Seminar

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Sarah Windmueller 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadet Stephen Hochstetler, University of Central Oklahoma, asks a question during the George C. Marshall Awards and Leadership Seminar on February 14 at Ft. Knox, Ky. The event hosted the nation's top Army ROTC and United States Military Academy Cadets in seminars and discussions with Army Senior Leaders, Defense experts, Cadre, and peers. | Photo by Sarah Windmueller, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 17:59
    Photo ID: 7636074
    VIRIN: 230214-A-PG511-208
    Resolution: 2734x1823
    Size: 426.62 KB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, George C. Marshall Awards & Leadership Seminar [Image 7 of 7], by Sarah Windmueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    George C. Marshall Awards &amp; Leadership Seminar
    George C. Marshall Awards &amp; Leadership Seminar
    George C. Marshall Awards &amp; Leadership Seminar
    George C. Marshall Awards &amp; Leadership Seminar
    George C. Marshall Awards &amp; Leadership Seminar
    George C. Marshall Awards &amp; Leadership Seminar
    George C. Marshall Awards &amp; Leadership Seminar

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Nation's top Cadets convene for George C. Marshall Awards &amp; Leadership Seminar

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Cadet Command
    West Point
    Army ROTC
    United States Military Academy
    George C. Marshall Award and Leadership Seminar
    USACC

