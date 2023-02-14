Over 200 of the nation's top Army ROTC and United States Military Academy Cadets met for the George C. Marshall Awards and Leadership Seminar held February 14-15 at Fort Knox, Ky. | Photo by Sarah Windmueller, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2023 17:59
|Photo ID:
|7636073
|VIRIN:
|230214-A-PG511-174
|Resolution:
|2703x1802
|Size:
|600.96 KB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, George C. Marshall Awards & Leadership Seminar [Image 7 of 7], by Sarah Windmueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Nation's top Cadets convene for George C. Marshall Awards & Leadership Seminar
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT