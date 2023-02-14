Brig. Gen. Daphne Davis, the Deputy Commanding General Support to the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Recruiting Command, talks with Army ROTC Cadets during the George C. Marshall Awards & Leadership Seminar on February 14 at Ft. Knox, Ky. The event hosted the nation's top Army ROTC and United States Military Academy Cadets in seminars and discussions with Army Senior Leaders, Defense experts, Cadre, and peers. | Photo by Sarah Windmueller, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs

