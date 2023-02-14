Brig. Gen. Daphne Davis, the Deputy Commanding General Support to the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Recruiting Command, talks with Army ROTC Cadets during the George C. Marshall Awards & Leadership Seminar on February 14 at Ft. Knox, Ky. The event hosted the nation's top Army ROTC and United States Military Academy Cadets in seminars and discussions with Army Senior Leaders, Defense experts, Cadre, and peers. | Photo by Sarah Windmueller, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2023 17:59
|Photo ID:
|7636076
|VIRIN:
|230214-A-PG511-319
|Resolution:
|1367x2051
|Size:
|221.46 KB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, George C. Marshall Awards & Leadership Seminar [Image 7 of 7], by Sarah Windmueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Nation's top Cadets convene for George C. Marshall Awards & Leadership Seminar
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT