    USCGC Bear returns home following 60-day deployment in Florida Straits [Image 6 of 8]

    USCGC Bear returns home following 60-day deployment in Florida Straits

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Petty Officer 3rd Class Lathan Lane, an information systems technician assigned to USCGC Bear (WMEC 901), poses for a photo with his family at the pier in Portsmouth, Va., Feb. 15, 2023.Bear returned home following a 60-day deployment conducting maritime safety and security missions in the Florida Straits. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

