Petty Officer 1st Class Cory Demery, a maritime enforcement specialist assigned to the USCGC Bear (WMEC 9012), gives an interview to media at the pier in Portsmouth, Va., Feb. 15, 2023. Bear returned home following a 60-day deployment conducting maritime safety and security missions in the Florida Straits. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2023 15:36
|Photo ID:
|7635769
|VIRIN:
|230215-G-PJ308-0445
|Resolution:
|5984x4281
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USCGC Bear returns home following 60-day deployment in Florida Straits [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Brandon Hillard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT