USCGC Bear returns home following 60-day deployment in Florida Straits

Petty Officer 1st Class Cory Demery, a maritime enforcement specialist assigned to the USCGC Bear (WMEC 9012), gives an interview to media at the pier in Portsmouth, Va., Feb. 15, 2023. Bear returned home following a 60-day deployment conducting maritime safety and security missions in the Florida Straits. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

