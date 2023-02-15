Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Bear returns home following 60-day deployment in Florida Straits [Image 4 of 8]

    USCGC Bear returns home following 60-day deployment in Florida Straits

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Family members of a USCGC Bear (WMEC 901) crew member pose for a photo on the pier in Portsmouth, Va., Feb. 15, 2023. Bear returned home following a 60-day deployment conducting maritime safety and security missions in the Florida Straits. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

