Pathfinder Defenders sharpen combative skills

An Airman from the 423d Security Forces Squadron displays Taser prongs during a non-lethal combatives qualification course at RAF Alconbury, England, Feb. 7, 2023. The course provided Defenders with the skills and knowledge to properly detain a suspect using non-lethal combative methods. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

