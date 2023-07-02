Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pathfinder Defenders sharpen combative skills [Image 11 of 20]

    Pathfinder Defenders sharpen combative skills

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman from the 423d Security Forces Squadron demonstrates a baton block during a non-lethal combatives qualification course at RAF Alconbury, England, Feb. 7, 2023. The course provided Defenders with the skills and knowledge to properly detain a suspect using non-lethal combative methods. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pathfinder Defenders sharpen combative skills [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    Combatives
    U.S. Air Force
    training
    RAF Alconbury
    423d Security Forces Squadron

