Pathfinder Defenders sharpen combative skills

Airmen from the 423d Security Forces Squadron take a written test during a non-lethal combatives qualification course at RAF Alconbury, England, Feb. 7, 2023. The course provided Defenders with the skills and knowledge to properly detain a suspect using non-lethal combative methods. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2023 05:08
|Photo ID:
|7634665
|VIRIN:
|230207-F-VS137-1013
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.32 MB
|Location:
|RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
