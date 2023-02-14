Contractors remove a pipe section during ongoing repairs at Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), Halawa, Hawaii, Feb. 14, 2023. Joint Task Force-Red Hill is currently in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan, where contractors and employees will be completing repairs and upgrades which will ensure a safe and expeditious defueling of the RHBFSF. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2023 21:50
|Photo ID:
|7634394
|VIRIN:
|230214-Z-PW099-1584
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|22.19 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-RH ongoing repairs continue, Feb. 14, 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
