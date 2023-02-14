JTF-RH ongoing repairs continue, Feb. 14, 2023

A contractor cuts a section of piping during ongoing repairs at Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), Halawa, Hawaii, Feb. 14, 2023. Joint Task Force-Red Hill is currently in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan, where contractors and employees will be completing repairs and upgrades which will ensure a safe and expeditious defueling of the RHBFSF. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)

Date Taken: 02.14.2023 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US