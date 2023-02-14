Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-RH ongoing repairs continue, Feb. 14, 2023 [Image 2 of 4]

    JTF-RH ongoing repairs continue, Feb. 14, 2023

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    A contractor strips paint from a support beam during ongoing repairs at Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), Halawa, Hawaii, Feb. 14, 2023. Joint Task Force-Red Hill is currently in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan, where contractors and employees will be completing repairs and upgrades which will ensure a safe and expeditious defueling of the RHBFSF. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.14.2023 21:49
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
