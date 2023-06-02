Navy Wounded Warrior hosted an adaptive sports camp at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam from February 6 - 10. Warriors participated in a week-long sports camp that included archery, cycling, indoor rowing, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, and track in an introductory setting. This event also gave the Warriors a chance to network and bond with fellow Warriors who are in various stages of transition, healing, and recovery.



Navy Wounded Warrior is the Navy's sole organization for coordinating the non-medical care of seriously wounded, ill and injured Sailors, Airmen, and Coast Guardsmen, and providing resources and support to their families and caregivers. Through proactive leadership, the program provides individually-tailored assistance designed to optimize the success of the wounded warriors' recovery, rehabilitation and reintegration activities. NWW/AFW2 helps Sailors, Airmen, and Coast Guardsmen return to duty, and, when that's not possible, the program works collaboratively with federal agencies, and state and local organizations to ease wounded warriors back into their communities. (U.S. Navy Photo by Joanne Tumacder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2023 Date Posted: 02.14.2023 20:41 Photo ID: 7634371 VIRIN: 230206-N-XF236-0342 Resolution: 5948x3957 Size: 1.95 MB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Behind the Scenes: 2023 Navy Wounded Warrior Adaptive Sports Camp on JBPHH [Image 5 of 5], by Joanne Tumacder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.