A behind the scenes look at some of our production team members conducting interviews during the 2023 Navy Wounded Warrior Adaptive Sports Camp on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Stay tuned for more content!



Navy Wounded Warrior is the Navy's sole organization for coordinating the non-medical care of seriously wounded, ill and injured Sailors, Airmen, and Coast Guardsmen, and providing resources and support to their families and caregivers. Through proactive leadership, the program provides individually-tailored assistance designed to optimize the success of the wounded warriors' recovery, rehabilitation and reintegration activities. NWW/AFW2 helps Sailors, Airmen, and Coast Guardsmen return to duty, and, when that's not possible, the program works collaboratively with federal agencies, and state and local organizations to ease wounded warriors back into their communities. (U.S. Navy Photo by Joanne Tumacder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2023 Date Posted: 02.14.2023 20:41 Photo ID: 7634369 VIRIN: 230207-N-XF236-0349 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.19 MB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Behind the Scenes: 2023 Navy Wounded Warrior Adaptive Sports Camp on JBPHH [Image 5 of 5], by Joanne Tumacder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.