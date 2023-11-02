Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Paul Hamilton Visits Diego Garcia [Image 16 of 20]

    USS Paul Hamilton Visits Diego Garcia

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    02.11.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230211-N-NH267-1310 DIEGO GARCIA (Feb. 11, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors handle line during sea-and-anchor detail on the foc'scle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) during a routine port visit. Paul Hamilton, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2023
    Date Posted: 02.14.2023 20:29
    Photo ID: 7634359
    VIRIN: 230211-N-NH257-1310
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: IO
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Paul Hamilton Visits Diego Garcia [Image 20 of 20], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Paul Hamilton Visits Diego Garcia
    USS Paul Hamilton Visits Diego Garcia
    USS Paul Hamilton Visits Diego Garcia
    USS Paul Hamilton Visits Diego Garcia
    USS Paul Hamilton Visits Diego Garcia
    USS Paul Hamilton Visits Diego Garcia
    USS Paul Hamilton Visits Diego Garcia
    USS Paul Hamilton Visits Diego Garcia
    USS Paul Hamilton Visits Diego Garcia
    USS Paul Hamilton Visits Diego Garcia
    USS Paul Hamilton Visits Diego Garcia
    USS Paul Hamilton Visits Diego Garcia
    USS Paul Hamilton Visits Diego Garcia
    USS Paul Hamilton Visits Diego Garcia
    USS Paul Hamilton Visits Diego Garcia
    USS Paul Hamilton Visits Diego Garcia
    USS Paul Hamilton Visits Diego Garcia
    USS Paul Hamilton Visits Diego Garcia
    USS Paul Hamilton Visits Diego Garcia
    USS Paul Hamilton Visits Diego Garcia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Paul Hamilton Conducts Port Visit to Diego Garcia

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arleigh Burke
    Destroyer
    Diego Garcia
    Paul Hamilton
    Pull In

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT