USS Paul Hamilton Visits Diego Garcia

230211-N-NH267-1272 DIEGO GARCIA (Feb. 11, 2023) U.S. Navy Seaman Yunpeng Jiang, from Fujian, China, and Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Fawn Savoie, from Houma, La., handle mooring line during sea-and-anchor detail on the foc'scle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) during a routine port visit. Paul Hamilton, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

