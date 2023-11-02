USS Paul Hamilton Visits Diego Garcia

230211-N-NH267-1443 DIEGO GARCIA (Feb. 11, 2023) U.S. Navy Seaman Apprentice Luis Santiago (right), from Caguas, Puerto Rico, and Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Jacob Ball, from Houston, secure a brow on the quarterdeck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) during a routine port visit. Paul Hamilton, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)
