U.S. Marine Corps LtCol. Caleb Eames from Marine Corps Base Hawaii, speaks with students at Kalaheo High School, Kailua, Hawaii, Feb. 10, 2023. Marine Corps Recruiters based on Oahu attended career day to enhance recruiting efforts and to build stronger relationships with the community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Terry Stennett III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2023 Date Posted: 02.13.2023 21:29 Photo ID: 7632200 VIRIN: 230210-M-VV832-1118 Resolution: 6157x4105 Size: 0 B Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kalaheo Career Day [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Terry Stennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.