    Kalaheo Career Day [Image 2 of 6]

    Kalaheo Career Day

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Terry Stennett 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Robert Fagaragan, Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, speaks to students during career day at Kalaheo High School, Kailua, Hawaii, Feb. 10, 2023. Marine Corps Recruiters based on Oahu attended career day to enhance recruiting efforts and to build stronger relationships with the community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Terry Stennett III)

