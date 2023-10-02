U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Caleb Eames from Marine Corps Base Hawaii, speaks to students at Kalaheo High School about opportunities the Marine Corps offers during career day, Kailua, Hawaii, Feb. 10, 2023. Marine Corps Recruiters based on Oahu attended career day to enhance recruiting efforts and to build stronger relationships with the community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Terry Stennett III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2023 Date Posted: 02.13.2023 21:28 Photo ID: 7632192 VIRIN: 230210-M-VV832-1101 Resolution: 5519x3679 Size: 0 B Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kalaheo Career Day [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Terry Stennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.