230212-N-UI066-2007 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 12, 2023) An MH-60S Nighthawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, lands on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), Feb. 12, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of CSG-10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are VFA-143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, HSC-5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chandler Ludke)

