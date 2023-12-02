Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 11 of 17]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    02.12.2023

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230212-N-OX847-1139 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 12, 2023) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Cameron Shake, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), inspects an F/A-18 engine, Feb. 12, 2023, The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Spaulding)

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

