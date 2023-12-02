230212-N-OX847-1139 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 12, 2023) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Cameron Shake, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), inspects an F/A-18 engine, Feb. 12, 2023, The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Spaulding)

Date Taken: 02.12.2023