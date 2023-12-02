230212-N-EL850-1010 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 12, 2023) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class John Mears, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), wields test plates for requalification practice, Feb. 12, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis)

