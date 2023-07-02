USS Essex CO Conducts Space Walkthroughs

SAN DIEGO (Jan. 23, 2023) Capt. Aaron Taylor, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jeremy Domagalski, food service officer aboard Essex, conduct supply space walkthroughs aboard the ship, Feb. 7, 2023. The U.S. Navy takes a methodical approach to preservation, synchronizing efforts with other maintenance requirements to ensure ships are ready and fully mission capable. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard E. Anglin)

Date Taken: 02.07.2023