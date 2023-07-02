SAN DIEGO (Jan. 23, 2023) Capt. Aaron Taylor, (left), commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), shakes hands with Culinary Specialist Seaman Apprentice Terrell Payton, assigned to Essex, during a supply space walkthrough aboard the ship, Feb. 7, 2023. The U.S. Navy takes a methodical approach to preservation, synchronizing efforts with other maintenance requirements to ensure ships are ready and fully mission capable. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard E. Anglin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2023 Date Posted: 02.12.2023 13:28 Photo ID: 7630273 VIRIN: 230207-N-AH435-1035 Resolution: 4472x2976 Size: 1.09 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Essex CO Conducts Space Walkthroughs [Image 3 of 3], by SN Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.