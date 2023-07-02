Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex CO Conducts Space Walkthroughs [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Essex CO Conducts Space Walkthroughs

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Photo by Seaman Richard Anglin 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    SAN DIEGO (Jan. 23, 2023) Capt. Aaron Taylor, left, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), talks with Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan Garcia, center, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jeremy Domagalski, both assigned to Essex, during a supply space walkthrough aboard the ship, Feb. 7, 2023. The U.S. Navy takes a methodical approach to preservation, synchronizing efforts with other maintenance requirements to ensure ships are ready and fully mission capable. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard E. Anglin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.12.2023 13:28
    Photo ID: 7630272
    VIRIN: 230207-N-AH435-1010
    Resolution: 2760x2009
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex CO Conducts Space Walkthroughs [Image 3 of 3], by SN Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    San Diego
    USS Essex
    LHD 2
    Barge
    Barracks Ship
    APL2

