USTRANSCOM command team witnesses AASAB mobility efforts in action

U.S. Air Force Major Shawn Cameron, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron commander and U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Moore, 386th ELRS logistics readiness flight, shows the fuel farm to U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, U.S. Transportation Command commander, and U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief Petty Officer Donald O. Myrick, U.S. Transportation Command senior enlisted leader, at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 10, 2023. As the theatre gateway, AASAB is the entry and exit point for U.S. Central Command, meaning all personnel and cargo must pass through Kuwait prior to moving to their respective areas of operations. This mission directly enables USTRANSCOM’s mission of projecting and sustaining credible combat power globally at a time and place of this Nation’s choosing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

