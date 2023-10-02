Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USTRANSCOM command team witnesses AASAB mobility efforts in action [Image 8 of 19]

    USTRANSCOM command team witnesses AASAB mobility efforts in action

    CARGO CITY, KUWAIT

    02.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Louis Ludwig, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, talks to U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost, U.S. Transportation Command commander, at Cargo City, Kuwait, Feb. 10, 2023. As the theatre gateway, AASAB is the entry and exit point for U.S. Central Command, meaning all personnel and cargo must pass through Kuwait prior to moving to their respective areas of operations. This mission directly enables USTRANSCOM’s mission of projecting and sustaining credible combat power globally at a time and place of this Nation’s choosing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.12.2023 02:24
    Photo ID: 7629743
    VIRIN: 230210-F-HK519-1611
    Resolution: 5120x3407
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: CARGO CITY, KW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USTRANSCOM command team witnesses AASAB mobility efforts in action [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USTRANSCOM command team witnesses AASAB mobility efforts in action
    USTRANSCOM command team witnesses AASAB mobility efforts in action
    USTRANSCOM command team witnesses AASAB mobility efforts in action
    USTRANSCOM command team witnesses AASAB mobility efforts in action
    USTRANSCOM command team witnesses AASAB mobility efforts in action
    USTRANSCOM command team witnesses AASAB mobility efforts in action
    USTRANSCOM command team witnesses AASAB mobility efforts in action
    USTRANSCOM command team witnesses AASAB mobility efforts in action
    USTRANSCOM command team witnesses AASAB mobility efforts in action
    USTRANSCOM command team witnesses AASAB mobility efforts in action
    USTRANSCOM command team witnesses AASAB mobility efforts in action
    USTRANSCOM command team witnesses AASAB mobility efforts in action
    USTRANSCOM command team witnesses AASAB mobility efforts in action
    USTRANSCOM command team witnesses AASAB mobility efforts in action
    USTRANSCOM command team witnesses AASAB mobility efforts in action
    USTRANSCOM command team witnesses AASAB mobility efforts in action
    USTRANSCOM command team witnesses AASAB mobility efforts in action
    USTRANSCOM command team witnesses AASAB mobility efforts in action
    USTRANSCOM command team witnesses AASAB mobility efforts in action

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mobility
    Cargo City
    AASAB
    USTRANCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT