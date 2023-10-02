USTRANSCOM command team witnesses AASAB mobility efforts in action

U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost, U.S. Transportation Command commander, eats lunch with Airmen at Cargo City, Kuwait, Feb. 10, 2023. As the theatre gateway, AASAB is the entry and exit point for U.S. Central Command, meaning all personnel and cargo must pass through Kuwait prior to moving to their respective areas of operations. This mission directly enables USTRANSCOM’s mission of projecting and sustaining credible combat power globally at a time and place of this Nation’s choosing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

