Misawa Airman receives JAAGA award

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ashley Wyer and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Sgt. Seiji Abe, both 2022 Japan-America Air Force Alliance Award recipients, pose for a photo with Misawa Air Base leaders and JAAGA members during a recognition ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 7, 2023. This ceremony marked the first time in three years that the JAAGA was able to recognize the JAAGA Award recipients in person. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

