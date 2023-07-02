Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Airman receives JAAGA award

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.07.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ashley Wyer, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of Inbound Cargo, accepts the Japan-America Air Force Goodwill Association Award certificate from Yoshiyuki Sugiyama, JAAGA president, during a ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 7, 2023. The award recognizes members for their significant and recognizable contributions to the U.S. and Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 23:45
    This work, Misawa Airman receives JAAGA award [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Timothy Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa Air Base
    Partnership
    Japan Air Self-Defense Force
    Japan-America Air Force Goodwill Association
    U.S. Air Force Force

