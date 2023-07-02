Misawa Airman receives JAAGA award

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ashley Wyer, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of Inbound Cargo, accepts the Japan-America Air Force Goodwill Association Award certificate from Yoshiyuki Sugiyama, JAAGA president, during a ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 7, 2023. The award recognizes members for their significant and recognizable contributions to the U.S. and Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

