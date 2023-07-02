U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ashley Wyer, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of Inbound Cargo, accepts the Japan-America Air Force Goodwill Association Award certificate from Yoshiyuki Sugiyama, JAAGA president, during a ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 7, 2023. The award recognizes members for their significant and recognizable contributions to the U.S. and Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2023 23:45
|Photo ID:
|7624329
|VIRIN:
|230207-F-EN010-1023
|Resolution:
|3903x3122
|Size:
|2.72 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Airman receives JAAGA award [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Timothy Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Misawa Airman receives JAAGA award
