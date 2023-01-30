U.S. Navy Seabees Clear Construction Site

300123-N-N0819-1003 OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 30, 2023) Seabees assigned to Naval Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 clear excess debris and undergrowth to prepare for the construction of a new training ground in Okinawa, Jan. 30. NMCB-5 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB-5 maintains a ready posture to deliver in theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S. Navy photo by Mechanic Constructionman Steven Cornish.)

