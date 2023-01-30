U.S. Navy Seabees Clear Construction Site

300123-N-N0819-1002 OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 30, 2023) Equipment Operator 3rd Class Gary Hernandez, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, operates an excavator to clear excess debris and undergrowth to prepare for the construction of a new training ground in Okinawa, Jan. 30. NMCB-5 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB-5 maintains a ready posture to deliver in theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S. Navy photo by Mechanic Constructionman Steven Cornish.)

