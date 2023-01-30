Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Seabees Clear Construction Site [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Navy Seabees Clear Construction Site

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Luke Cunningham 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    230130-N-N0819-1001 OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 30, 2023) A Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 excavator sits at the construction site of a new training ground in Okinawa, Jan. 30. NMCB-5 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB-5 maintains a ready posture to deliver in theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S. Navy photo by Mechanic Constructionman Steven Cornish.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 21:22
    Photo ID: 7624090
    VIRIN: 300123-N-N0819-1001
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 5.7 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Seabees Clear Construction Site [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Luke Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Seabees Clear Construction Site
    U.S. Navy Seabees Clear Construction Site
    U.S. Navy Seabees Clear Construction Site

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    Okinawa
    NMCB 5
    Construction
    Project Site

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT