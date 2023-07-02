230207-N-ML137-1068 KEKAHA, Hawai`i (Feb. 7, 2023) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Hannah Hawkins, assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, left, speaks with NFL cheerleader Susanna Dunn with the Tennessee Titans during a meet-and-greet while on a Pro Blitz Cheer tour with Armed Forces Entertainment. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2023 20:10
|Photo ID:
|7624055
|VIRIN:
|230207-N-ML137-1068
|Resolution:
|4807x3199
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|KEKAHA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Holds Pro Blitz Cheer Tour [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT