Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Holds Pro Blitz Cheer Tour

230207-N-ML137-1056 KEKAHA, Hawai`i (Feb. 7, 2023) NFL cheerleaders pose for a group photo with Sailors assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, during a meet-and-greet while on a Pro Blitz Cheer tour with Armed Forces Entertainment. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

