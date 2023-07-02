230207-N-ML137-1056 KEKAHA, Hawai`i (Feb. 7, 2023) NFL cheerleaders pose for a group photo with Sailors assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, during a meet-and-greet while on a Pro Blitz Cheer tour with Armed Forces Entertainment. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)
This work, Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Holds Pro Blitz Cheer Tour [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
